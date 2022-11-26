San Jose St. 80, Oakland 67

T.Anderson 6-9 4-4 19, Tolbert 11-12 2-2 25, Diallo 2-3 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-6 0-0 6, O.Moore 1-6 0-0 2, Vaihola 4-4 1-2 9, Gorener 2-8 2-2 8, G.Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Allen 2-2 0-0 4, Elder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 9-10 80.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves