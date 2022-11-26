Skip to main content
San Jose St. 80, Oakland 67

T.Anderson 6-9 4-4 19, Tolbert 11-12 2-2 25, Diallo 2-3 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-6 0-0 6, O.Moore 1-6 0-0 2, Vaihola 4-4 1-2 9, Gorener 2-8 2-2 8, G.Anderson 1-5 0-0 3, Allen 2-2 0-0 4, Elder 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 9-10 80.

OAKLAND (2-5)

Conway 2-5 0-0 4, Hervey 3-7 0-0 8, Townsend 5-13 4-5 14, J.Moore 5-10 6-7 16, Watts 0-3 0-0 0, Lampman 3-10 2-2 9, Price 1-1 2-2 4, Shepherd 2-4 0-0 5, Bowman 2-3 2-2 7, Sherman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 16-18 67.

Halftime_San Jose St. 47-27. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 9-26 (T.Anderson 3-6, Cardenas 2-5, Gorener 2-8, Tolbert 1-1, G.Anderson 1-4, O.Moore 0-2), Oakland 5-18 (Hervey 2-4, Bowman 1-2, Shepherd 1-2, Lampman 1-5, Conway 0-1, Townsend 0-1, Watts 0-1, J.Moore 0-2). Rebounds_San Jose St. 34 (O.Moore 9), Oakland 22 (Hervey 6). Assists_San Jose St. 22 (O.Moore 9), Oakland 7 (J.Moore 5). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 15, Oakland 10. A_239.

