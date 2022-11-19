San Jose St. 80, N. Colorado 69

T.Anderson 3-5 3-4 11, Tolbert 5-11 6-6 17, Diallo 4-5 1-2 9, Cardenas 4-12 0-0 9, Moore 7-16 3-3 20, G.Anderson 2-2 1-2 5, Vaihola 3-3 0-0 6, Gorener 1-2 0-0 3, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Elder 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-17 80.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves