San Jose St. 74, Fresno St. 64

I.Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Campbell 0-4 0-0 0, Hill 3-8 3-4 12, Colimerio 1-1 0-0 2, Holland 6-10 0-0 18, Yap 5-12 2-2 13, Andre 6-12 3-3 15. Totals 23-53 8-9 64.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run