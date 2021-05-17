San Jose Sharks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021 San Jose Sharks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Evander Kane 56 22 27 49 -1 42 3 2 2 194 .113 F 48 Tomas Hertl 50 19 24 43 1 27 4 1 2 112 .170 F 39 Logan Couture 53 17 14 31 -10 25 2 1 2 114 .149 F 28 Timo Meier 54 12 19 31 -7 22 2 0 0 155 .077 D 88 Brent Burns 56 7 22 29 -12 36 2 0 1 138 .051 F 62 Kevin Labanc 55 12 16 28 -9 31 0 0 2 129 .093 D 65 Erik Karlsson 52 8 14 22 -18 18 3 0 1 110 .073 F 16 Ryan Donato 50 6 14 20 -10 10 2 0 1 104 .058 F 92 Rudolfs Balcers 41 8 9 17 -6 16 0 0 2 66 .121 D 38 Mario Ferraro 56 1 16 17 -6 22 0 0 0 58 .017 F 43 John Leonard 44 3 10 13 -7 2 1 0 0 59 .051 F 7 Dylan Gambrell 49 5 7 12 -18 13 0 1 1 48 .104 D 71 Nikolai Knyzhov 56 2 8 10 -10 39 0 0 1 51 .039 F 12 Patrick Marleau 56 4 5 9 -9 10 2 0 0 54 .074 F 94 Alexander Barabanov 9 3 4 7 0 2 1 0 1 12 .250 F 83 Matt Nieto 28 5 2 7 -5 4 0 0 0 45 .111 F 73 Noah Gregor 30 5 1 6 -16 6 0 0 0 60 .083 D 51 Radim Simek 40 2 4 6 -9 15 0 0 0 26 .077 D 44 Marc-Edouard Vlasic 51 1 5 6 -7 8 0 0 0 37 .027 F 20 Marcus Sorensen 29 1 4 5 -5 16 0 0 0 26 .038 F 55 Alexander Chmelevski 5 0 2 2 -2 2 0 0 0 8 .000 F 46 Joel Kellman 7 1 1 2 -1 6 0 0 0 13 .077 F 86 Joachim Blichfeld 5 1 0 1 -2 12 0 0 0 3 .333 F 82 Ivan Chekhovich 4 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 5 .000 F 37 Fredrik Handemark 8 1 0 1 -3 2 0 0 0 5 .200 D 47 Christian Jaros 7 0 1 1 -4 2 0 0 0 3 .000 D 53 Nicolas Meloche 7 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 .000 D 2 Greg Pateryn 2 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 70 Alexander True 7 0 1 1 1 6 0 0 0 7 .000 F 45 Lean Bergmann 1 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 3 Fredrik Claesson 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 29 Kurtis Gabriel 11 0 0 0 1 55 0 0 0 4 .000 D 21 Jake Middleton 1 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 26 Stefan Noesen 5 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 50 Brinson Pasichnuk 4 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 40 Antti Suomela 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 F 63 Jeffrey Viel 11 0 0 0 -7 23 0 0 0 10 .000 TEAM TOTALS 56 146 233 379 -185 514 22 5 16 1682 .087 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 196 342 538 171 439 36 4 32 1791 .109 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Martin Jones 34 1868 3.28 15 13 4 1 102 980 0.896 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 17 887 3.18 3 9 2 1 47 462 0.898 0 0 2 32 Josef Korenar 10 491 3.17 3 5 0 0 26 258 0.899 0 0 0 1 Alexei Melnichuk 3 130 5.04 0 1 1 0 11 81 0.864 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 56 3409 3.32 21 28 7 2 186 1781 .891 146 233 514 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 3409 2.48 35 15 6 7 139 1675 .913 196 342 439 More for youSportsUConn-bound Azzi Fudd selected to USA U19 World Cup team,...By Doug BonjourSports'She hates the spotlight': 5 things to know about...By Doug Bonjour