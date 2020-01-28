San Jose 4, Anaheim 2
First Period_1, San Jose, Noesen 3 (Kellman), 1:55. 2, San Jose, Marleau 9, 4:35. Penalties_None.
Second Period_3, Anaheim, Kase 6 (Gudbranson), 9:04 (sh). 4, San Jose, Marleau 10 (Dillon), 15:32. Penalties_Fowler, Ana (Tripping), 8:16.
Third Period_5, San Jose, Noesen 4 (E.Karlsson, Gambrell), 2:28. 6, Anaheim, Ritchie 4 (Lindholm, Steel), 18:07 (pp). Penalties_M.Karlsson, SJ (Interference), 5:13; Hertl, SJ (Interference), 17:47; Kane, SJ (Fighting), 17:47; Gudbranson, Ana (Fighting), 17:47.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 4-9-15_28. San Jose 11-13-7_31.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; San Jose 0 of 1.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 14-20-3 (31 shots-27 saves). San Jose, Dell 9-9-2 (28-26).
A_16,571 (17,562). T_2:40.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Jesse Marquis.