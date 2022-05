San Francisco-St. Louis Runs

Cardinals first. Tommy Edman singles to right field. Paul Goldschmidt homers to left field. Tommy Edman scores. Nolan Arenado flies out to deep left field to Luis Gonzalez. Juan Yepez singles to right field. Albert Pujols doubles to deep left field. Juan Yepez to third. Yadier Molina singles to center field, tagged out at second, Mike Yastrzemski to Joey Bart to Brandon Crawford. Albert Pujols scores. Juan Yepez scores. Dylan Carlson strikes out on a foul tip.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 4, Giants 0.

Cardinals third. Paul Goldschmidt doubles to right field. Nolan Arenado flies out to Luis Gonzalez. Juan Yepez walks. Albert Pujols singles to center field. Juan Yepez out at third. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Yadier Molina reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Albert Pujols out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 5, Giants 0.

Cardinals fourth. Dylan Carlson singles to left field. Harrison Bader reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Dylan Carlson out at second. Edmundo Sosa singles to left field. Harrison Bader scores. Tommy Edman pops out to shallow infield to Brandon Belt. Paul Goldschmidt doubles to deep right field. Edmundo Sosa scores. Nolan Arenado homers to left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Juan Yepez flies out to deep center field to Luis Gonzalez.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 9, Giants 0.

Cardinals fifth. Albert Pujols walks. Yadier Molina homers to left field. Albert Pujols scores. Dylan Carlson grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Harrison Bader grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Belt to Zack Littell. Edmundo Sosa singles to deep center field. Tommy Edman grounds out to second base, Wilmer Flores to Brandon Belt.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 11, Giants 0.

Giants sixth. LaMonte Wade Jr. flies out to left field to Juan Yepez. Brandon Belt flies out to deep left field to Juan Yepez. Wilmer Flores doubles to left field. Joc Pederson homers to right field. Wilmer Flores scores. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to second base, Edmundo Sosa to Paul Goldschmidt.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 11, Giants 2.

Cardinals sixth. Paul Goldschmidt flies out to center field to Mike Yastrzemski. Nolan Arenado walks. Juan Yepez singles to left field. Nolan Arenado to second. Albert Pujols walks. Juan Yepez to second. Nolan Arenado to third. Andrew Knizner pinch-hitting for Yadier Molina. Andrew Knizner singles to deep right center field. Albert Pujols to second. Juan Yepez scores. Nolan Arenado scores. Dylan Carlson flies out to shallow center field to Luis Gonzalez. Harrison Bader singles to left field. Andrew Knizner to second. Albert Pujols to third. Edmundo Sosa grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 13, Giants 2.

Cardinals seventh. Tommy Edman walks. Corey Dickerson flies out to left field to Luis Gonzalez. Brendan Donovan walks. Tommy Edman to second. Juan Yepez lines out to deep left center field to Luis Gonzalez. Albert Pujols reaches on error. Brendan Donovan to second. Tommy Edman to third. Fielding error by Evan Longoria. Andrew Knizner hit by pitch. Albert Pujols to second. Brendan Donovan to third. Tommy Edman scores. Dylan Carlson singles to right field. Andrew Knizner to second. Albert Pujols to third. Brendan Donovan scores. Harrison Bader flies out to center field to Austin Slater.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Cardinals 15, Giants 2.

Giants ninth. Darin Ruf walks. Austin Slater lines out to center field to Harrison Bader. Evan Longoria singles to deep left field. Darin Ruf to second. Thairo Estrada reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Evan Longoria out at second. Darin Ruf to third. Luis Gonzalez homers to right field. Thairo Estrada scores. Darin Ruf scores. Joey Bart homers to left field. LaMonte Wade Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Brendan Donovan to Juan Yepez.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 15, Giants 6.