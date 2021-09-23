San Francisco-San Diego Runs

Giants first. Tommy La Stella reaches on catcher interference. Interference error by Victor Caratini. Brandon Belt walks. Tommy La Stella to second. Buster Posey singles to right center field. Brandon Belt to second. Tommy La Stella to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant doubles to deep right center field. Buster Posey scores. Brandon Belt scores. Tommy La Stella scores. Brandon Crawford flies out to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Kris Bryant to third. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 3, Padres 0.

Padres fifth. Victor Caratini walks. Jake Marisnick pinch-hitting for Ross Detwiler. Jake Marisnick singles to shallow left field. Victor Caratini to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Jake Marisnick to second. Victor Caratini to third. Jake Cronenworth reaches on catcher interference. Fernando Tatis Jr. to second. Jake Marisnick to third. Victor Caratini scores. Interference error by Buster Posey. Manny Machado strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham grounds out to shortstop. Jake Cronenworth out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Giants 3, Padres 1.

Giants sixth. Buster Posey doubles to deep right field. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to center field. Buster Posey to third. Kris Bryant pops out to shallow infield to Eric Hosmer. Brandon Crawford singles to shallow left field. LaMonte Wade Jr. to second. Buster Posey scores. Evan Longoria strikes out on a foul tip. Mike Yastrzemski singles to shallow center field. Brandon Crawford to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Wilmer Flores pinch-hitting for Camilo Doval. Wilmer Flores flies out to right field to Wil Myers.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 5, Padres 1.

Giants seventh. Tommy La Stella walks. Brandon Belt singles to deep right field. Tommy La Stella to second. Buster Posey doubles to deep right field. Brandon Belt to third. Tommy La Stella scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to shallow right field. Buster Posey scores. Brandon Belt scores. Kris Bryant grounds out to second base, Eric Hosmer to Nabil Crismatt. Brandon Crawford singles to shallow left field. Evan Longoria strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 8, Padres 1.

Padres seventh. Jurickson Profar pinch-hitting for Nabil Crismatt. Jurickson Profar flies out to deep right field to LaMonte Wade Jr.. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to left field. Jake Cronenworth doubles to deep right field. Manny Machado singles to shallow left field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Tommy Pham doubles to deep right center field. Manny Machado to third. Eric Hosmer singles to shallow center field. Tommy Pham to third. Manny Machado scores. Wil Myers strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Eric Hosmer out at second.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 8, Padres 4.

Padres ninth. Tommy Pham walks. Eric Hosmer doubles. Tommy Pham to third. Adam Frazier pinch-hitting for Emilio Pagan. Adam Frazier grounds out to second base, Tommy La Stella to Brandon Belt. Eric Hosmer to third. Tommy Pham scores. Trent Grisham singles to left field. Eric Hosmer scores. Victor Caratini flies out to left field to Kris Bryant. Jurickson Profar walks. Fernando Tatis Jr. flies out to deep left field to Kris Bryant.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 8, Padres 6.