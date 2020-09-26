San Francisco-San Diego Runs

Giants second. Brandon Belt doubles to shallow infield. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shallow infield, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Mitch Moreland. Brandon Belt to third. Evan Longoria grounds out to first base to Mitch Moreland. Brandon Belt scores. Brandon Crawford called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Padres 0.

Padres third. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Jason Castro doubles to deep center field. Greg Garcia pops out to Evan Longoria. Trent Grisham singles to right center field. Jason Castro scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to center field. Trent Grisham scores. Manny Machado flies out to deep left field to Alex Dickerson.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 3, Giants 1.

Giants fourth. Alex Dickerson reaches on error. Throwing error by Fernando Tatis Jr.. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging. Brandon Belt walks. Alex Dickerson to second. Wilmer Flores reaches on a fielder's choice to third base, advances to 2nd. Brandon Belt out at second. Alex Dickerson scores. Throwing error by Greg Garcia. Evan Longoria grounds out to third base, Manny Machado to Mitch Moreland.

1 run, 0 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Giants 2.

Giants sixth. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Darin Ruf pinch-hitting for Alex Dickerson. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano singles to shallow left field. Austin Slater pinch-hitting for Brandon Belt. Austin Slater walks. Donovan Solano to second. Wilmer Flores homers to left field. Austin Slater scores. Donovan Solano scores. Evan Longoria walks. Brandon Crawford flies out to right field to Jurickson Profar.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Padres 3.

Padres seventh. Tommy Pham singles to shallow infield. Jason Castro strikes out swinging. Greg Garcia walks. Tommy Pham to second. Trent Grisham homers to right field. Greg Garcia scores. Tommy Pham scores.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 6, Giants 5.