Giants second. Wilmer Flores called out on strikes. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging. Buster Posey doubles to deep center field. Brandon Crawford walks. Mauricio Dubon singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Brandon Crawford to third. Buster Posey scores. Austin Slater grounds out to second base, Jed Lowrie to Matt Olson.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 1, Athletics 0.

Giants third. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano singles to shallow right field. Evan Longoria walks. Donovan Solano to second. Wilmer Flores singles to shallow left field. Evan Longoria to second. Donovan Solano to third. Brandon Belt walks. Wilmer Flores to second. Evan Longoria to third. Donovan Solano scores. Curt Casali pinch-hitting for Buster Posey. Curt Casali doubles. Brandon Belt to third. Wilmer Flores scores. Evan Longoria scores. Brandon Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Ramon Laureano. Curt Casali to third. Brandon Belt scores. Mauricio Dubon strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 5, Athletics 0.

Giants fifth. Evan Longoria walks. Tommy La Stella pinch-hitting for Wilmer Flores. Tommy La Stella singles to right field. Jason Vosler to second. Brandon Belt flies out to right field to Ka'ai Tom. Curt Casali reaches on a fielder's choice to third base, advances to 2nd. Arismendy Alcantara scores. Jason Vosler out at third. Throwing error by Edwin Diaz. Marco Luciano strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 6, Athletics 0.

Athletics fifth. Aramis Garcia pinch-hitting for Mitch Moreland. Aramis Garcia pops out to second base to Will Wilson. Sean Murphy doubles to deep left center field. Ka'ai Tom grounds out to second base, Will Wilson to Logan Wyatt. Jacob Wilson to third. Edwin Diaz strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 6, Athletics 1.

Athletics eighth. Francisco Pena grounds out to third base, Jason Vosler to Logan Wyatt. Edwin Diaz strikes out swinging. Frank Schwindel singles to left field. Nick Allen singles to left center field. Frank Schwindel to third. Kyle McCann singles to center field. Nick Allen to second. Frank Schwindel scores. Logan Davidson called out on strikes.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 6, Athletics 2.

Giants ninth. Will Wilson homers to left field. Jason Vosler singles to right field. Darin Ruf pinch-hitting for Arismendy Alcantara. Darin Ruf called out on strikes. Logan Wyatt grounds out to second base, Logan Davidson to Kyle McCann. Jason Vosler to second. Joey Bart grounds out to shortstop, Edwin Diaz to Kyle McCann.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 7, Athletics 2.