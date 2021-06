Dodgers first. Mookie Betts homers to center field. Max Muncy homers to right field. Justin Turner flies out to shallow center field to Donovan Solano. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. Will Smith grounds out to shortstop, Wilmer Flores to LaMonte Wade Jr..

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 2, Giants 0.

Giants third. LaMonte Wade Jr. homers to right field. Mike Yastrzemski grounds out to shallow right field, Chris Taylor to Trevor Bauer. Buster Posey doubles to right field. Alex Dickerson called out on strikes. Brandon Crawford grounds out to second base, Chris Taylor to Max Muncy.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 2, Giants 1.

Dodgers fourth. Will Smith homers to left field. Chris Taylor strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux singles to left field. AJ Pollock strikes out swinging. Trevor Bauer lines out to first base to LaMonte Wade Jr..

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Giants 1.

Giants sixth. Brandon Crawford homers to center field. Wilmer Flores doubles to deep left center field. Steven Duggar strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano grounds out to shallow left field, Justin Turner to Max Muncy. Darin Ruf pinch-hitting for Anthony DeSclafani. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 3, Giants 2.