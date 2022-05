Giants first. Tommy La Stella homers to right field. Brandon Belt grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron. Wilmer Flores grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron. Joc Pederson walks. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to right field. Joc Pederson to third. Darin Ruf grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 1, Rockies 0.

Giants second. Brandon Crawford triples, advances to home. Throwing error by Brendan Rodgers. Thairo Estrada flies out to center field to Randal Grichuk. Curt Casali pops out to shallow infield to C.J. Cron. Tommy La Stella grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Giants 2, Rockies 0.

Rockies second. C.J. Cron doubles. Ryan McMahon grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Cobb to Brandon Belt. C.J. Cron to third. Brendan Rodgers singles to right field. C.J. Cron scores. Randal Grichuk called out on strikes. Jose Iglesias grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Cobb to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 2, Rockies 1.

Giants third. Brandon Belt reaches on error. Fielding error by Brendan Rodgers. Wilmer Flores doubles to deep right field. Brandon Belt to third. Joc Pederson pops out to shortstop to Ryan McMahon. Mike Yastrzemski doubles. Wilmer Flores scores. Brandon Belt scores. Darin Ruf singles to left field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Brandon Crawford singles to right field. Darin Ruf to third. Thairo Estrada singles to right center field. Brandon Crawford to second. Darin Ruf scores. Curt Casali flies out to deep left center field to Yonathan Daza. Tommy La Stella grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron.

4 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Giants 6, Rockies 1.

Giants fourth. Brandon Belt walks. Wilmer Flores reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Brandon Belt out at second. Joc Pederson lines out to deep center field to Randal Grichuk. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Wilmer Flores to second. Darin Ruf doubles to deep right center field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Wilmer Flores scores. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 8, Rockies 1.

Rockies fourth. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to second base, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep left field, advances to 3rd. C.J. Cron scores. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shallow infield, Curt Casali to Brandon Belt. Randal Grichuk grounds out to third base, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 8, Rockies 2.

Giants sixth. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Joc Pederson called out on strikes. Mike Yastrzemski singles to center field. Darin Ruf walks. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Brandon Crawford singles to center field. Darin Ruf to third. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Thairo Estrada singles to right field. Brandon Crawford to second. Darin Ruf scores. Curt Casali grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 10, Rockies 2.

Rockies sixth. Yonathan Daza singles to right field. Charlie Blackmon singles to shallow left field. Yonathan Daza to second. C.J. Cron singles to right field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Yonathan Daza scores. Ryan McMahon singles to center field. C.J. Cron to third. Charlie Blackmon scores. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging. Randal Grichuk homers to left field. Ryan McMahon scores. C.J. Cron scores. Jose Iglesias flies out to right field to Joc Pederson. Elias Diaz singles to left field. Connor Joe pops out to shallow infield to Brandon Belt.

5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 10, Rockies 7.