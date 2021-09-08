San Francisco-Colorado Runs

Rockies fifth. Elias Diaz doubles to left field. Garrett Hampson called out on strikes. Jon Gray singles to left field. Elias Diaz scores. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow right field. Jon Gray to second. Brendan Rodgers singles to right field. Raimel Tapia to second. Jon Gray to third. Charlie Blackmon reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Brendan Rodgers out at second. Raimel Tapia to third. Jon Gray scores. Trevor Story doubles to deep left field. Charlie Blackmon to third. Raimel Tapia scores. C.J. Cron is intentionally walked. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rockies 3, Giants 0.

Giants sixth. Brandon Belt singles to left field. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to left field. Brandon Belt to second. Brandon Crawford homers to left field. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Brandon Belt scores. Kris Bryant singles to shallow center field. Mike Yastrzemski strikes out on a foul tip. Steven Duggar strikes out swinging. Curt Casali singles to left center field. Kris Bryant to third. Darin Ruf pinch-hitting for Jarlin Garcia. Darin Ruf strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 3, Rockies 3.

Rockies sixth. Elias Diaz homers to left field. Garrett Hampson grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Belt to Zack Littell. Rio Ruiz pinch-hitting for Tyler Kinley. Rio Ruiz grounds out to shallow right field to Brandon Belt. Raimel Tapia walks. Brendan Rodgers strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Giants 3.

Giants ninth. Buster Posey pinch-hitting for Tyler Rogers. Buster Posey walks. Thairo Estrada singles to left field. Mauricio Dubon to second. Brandon Belt singles to second base. Thairo Estrada to second. Mauricio Dubon to third. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to right center field. Brandon Belt to second. Thairo Estrada scores. Mauricio Dubon scores. Brandon Crawford strikes out on a foul tip. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. Evan Longoria doubles to deep center field. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Brandon Belt scores. Steven Duggar strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Giants 7, Rockies 4.