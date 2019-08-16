San Francisco 7, Arizona 0

San Francisco Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 13 7 Totals 30 0 3 0 Solano ss 4 2 2 0 Dyson cf 4 0 0 0 Slater rf 3 2 3 1 Rojas rf 4 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Escobar 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 Abad p 0 0 0 0 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Posey c 5 1 2 1 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 5 1 3 4 Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 Jones ph 1 0 1 0 Rickard lf 3 1 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Dickerson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 Belt 1b 5 0 1 1 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 3 0 1 0 Young p 1 0 0 0 Ystrzemski ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Flores 2b 1 0 0 0

San Francisco 200 031 010 — 7 Arizona 000 000 000 — 0

DP_San Francisco 0, Arizona 2. LOB_San Francisco 10, Arizona 4. 2B_Slater (7), Posey (24), Belt (20), Solano (10). HR_Longoria (15). SB_Slater (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Rodríguez W,5-6 7 3 0 0 1 4 Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 1 Abad 1 0 0 0 0 0

Arizona Young L,4-3 5 8 5 5 2 2 Duplantier 2 2 1 1 3 2 Crichton 2 3 1 1 0 2

HBP_Duplantier (Solano), Crichton (Pillar).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:44. A_19,037 (48,519).