https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/San-Francisco-6-Seattle-4-15576593.php
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
|San Francisco
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Slater dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Belt ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moore lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Basabe rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|France 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Flores 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ruf lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Strnge-Gordon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Odom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Lopes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|B.Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Smoak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marmolejos ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tromp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|002
|300
|—
|6
|Seattle
|040
|000
|000
|—
|4
E_B.Crawford (7). DP_San Francisco 1, Seattle 2. LOB_San Francisco 9, Seattle 9. 2B_Longoria (8). 3B_Flores (1). HR_Ruf (4). SB_Seager (5), Basabe (1). SF_B.Crawford (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Anderson
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Peralta
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Garcia W,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Watson H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rogers H,9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Selman S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Seattle
|Margevicius
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Gerber H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Graveman L,0-3 BS,0-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Misiewicz
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lail
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd, Margevicius pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Anderson (Seager), Ramirez 2 (Longoria,B.Crawford), Selman (Marmolejos). WP_Selman, Margevicius, Ramirez.
T_3:34.
