Skip to main content
Sports

San Francisco 41, Seattle 23

Seattle 0 17 0 6 23
San Francisco 10 6 7 18 41
First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 34, 10:13.

SF_McCaffrey 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 5:11.

Second Quarter

Sea_Walker 7 run (Myers kick), 13:14.

SF_FG Gould 33, 7:41.

Sea_Metcalf 50 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:01.

SF_FG Gould 46, :13.

Sea_FG Myers 56, :00.

Third Quarter

SF_Purdy 1 run (Gould kick), 7:15.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Mitchell 7 pass from Purdy (Kittle pass from Purdy), 14:02.

SF_Samuel 74 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 10:51.

SF_FG Gould 31, 4:56.

Sea_Metcalf 3 pass from G.Smith (pass failed), 1:48.

___

Sea SF
First downs 22 24
Total Net Yards 332 505
Rushes-yards 25-104 33-181
Passing 228 324
Punt Returns 1-0 1-16
Kickoff Returns 7-164 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-6
Comp-Att-Int 25-35-1 18-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-25 1-8
Punts 4-48.5 1-57.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-30 3-28
Time of Possession 27:14 32:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
More for you

RUSHING_Seattle, Walker 15-63, G.Smith 4-28, Dallas 6-13. San Francisco, McCaffrey 15-119, Samuel 3-32, Purdy 4-16, Mason 2-12, Mitchell 9-2.

PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 25-35-1-253. San Francisco, Purdy 18-30-0-332.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 10-136, Lockett 6-39, C.Johnson 3-39, Parkinson 3-14, Fant 1-11, Young 1-11, Walker 1-3. San Francisco, Samuel 6-133, Aiyuk 3-73, Jennings 2-41, Kittle 2-37, Mitchell 2-25, McCaffrey 2-17, Juszczyk 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Written By