Mia_Sherfield 75 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 14:50. Drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, 00:10. Miami 7, San Francisco 0.

SF_FG Gould 47, 10:37. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:13. Key Plays: McCloud kick return to San Francisco 17; Garoppolo 23 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-7; Garoppolo 33 pass to McCaffrey. Miami 7, San Francisco 3.

SF_Juszczyk 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 4:38. Key Plays: Purdy 7 pass to McCaffrey on 3rd-and-3; Mason 11 run. San Francisco 10, Miami 7.

Second Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 43, 10:14. Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 19 pass to Smythe; Tagovailoa 18 pass to Hill; Tagovailoa 17 pass to Hill. Miami 10, San Francisco 10.

SF_McCaffrey 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), :04. Drive: 11 plays, 76 yards, 2:44. Key Plays: Purdy 19 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-10; Purdy 19 pass to Jennings; Purdy 18 pass to McCaffrey. San Francisco 17, Miami 10.

Third Quarter

SF_FG Gould 43, 2:52. Drive: 12 plays, 39 yards, 7:09. Key Plays: J.Ward 0 interception return to San Francisco 36; Purdy 11 pass to Samuel; Purdy 10 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-1; Purdy 2 pass to McCaffrey on 3rd-and-3; Purdy 2 run on 4th-and-1; Purdy 2 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-14. San Francisco 20, Miami 10.

SF_FG Gould 36, 1:14. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:31. Key Plays: Lenoir 8 interception return to Miami 25; Purdy 2 pass to McCaffrey on 3rd-and-5. San Francisco 23, Miami 10.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_Hill 45 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 14:28. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 1:46. Key Play: Tagovailoa 19 pass to Hill. San Francisco 23, Miami 17.

SF_FG Gould 48, 2:03. Drive: 10 plays, 34 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: Purdy 3 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-1; McCaffrey 30 run; McCaffrey 2 run on 3rd-and-31. San Francisco 26, Miami 17.

SF_Greenlaw 23 fumble return (Gould kick), 1:53. San Francisco 33, Miami 17.

A_71,732.

___

Mia SF FIRST DOWNS 14 24 Rushing 2 6 Passing 11 15 Penalty 1 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 0-7 8-19 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 308 351 Total Plays 45 79 Avg Gain 6.8 4.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 33 121 Rushes 8 34 Avg per rush 4.125 3.559 NET YARDS PASSING 275 230 Sacked-Yds lost 3-20 4-36 Gross-Yds passing 295 266 Completed-Att. 18-34 27-41 Had Intercepted 3 1 Yards-Pass Play 7.432 5.111 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-4-2 8-7-6 PUNTS-Avg. 4-51.5 4-44.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 55 112 Punt Returns 2-21 2-34 Kickoff Returns 2-34 2-50 Interceptions 1-0 3-28 PENALTIES-Yds 8-68 4-45 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 19:26 40:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 7-30, J.Wilson 1-3. San Francisco, McCaffrey 17-66, Mason 8-51, Samuel 4-5, Juszczyk 1-0, Purdy 4-(minus 1).

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 18-33-2-295, Thompson 0-1-1-0. San Francisco, Purdy 25-37-1-210, Garoppolo 2-4-0-56.

RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 9-146, Ingold 3-15, Cracraft 2-29, Smythe 2-21, Sherfield 1-75, Waddle 1-9. San Francisco, McCaffrey 8-80, Samuel 6-58, Aiyuk 5-46, Juszczyk 3-12, Jennings 2-34, Kittle 2-22, Kroft 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS_Miami, C.Wilson 2-21. San Francisco, McCloud 2-34.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Miami, Mostert 1-25, Smythe 1-9. San Francisco, McCloud 2-50.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Miami, Wilkins 8-4-0, Baker 6-6-.5, Sieler 5-2-.5, Holland 5-2-0, Kohou 4-1-0, Rowe 3-2-0, Howard 3-0-0, Roberts 2-2-0, Chubb 2-1-1, Crossen 2-1-0, Jenkins 2-1-0, Campbell 2-0-0, Phillips 1-2-.5, Riley 1-1-0, Ingram 1-0-1, Hill 1-0-0, McKinley 1-0-0, Smythe 1-0-0, J.Wilson 1-0-0, Van Ginkel 0-4-.5, Zimmer 0-1-0. San Francisco, Greenlaw 7-1-0, J.Ward 4-1-0, Bosa 3-0-3, Gipson 3-0-0, Warner 2-1-0, Ridgeway 1-2-0, Aiyuk 1-0-0, Ebukam 1-0-0, Givens 1-0-0, Hufanga 1-0-0, Lenoir 1-0-0, Hyder 0-1-0, C.Ward 0-1-0, Willis 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Miami, Howard 1-0. San Francisco, Warner 1-20, Lenoir 1-8, J.Ward 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tra Blake, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Mark Stewart, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Andrew Lambert.