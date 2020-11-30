San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17

San Francisco 3 3 14 11 — 31 Tampa Bay 0 7 7 3 — 17

First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 29, 11:08. Drive: 6 plays, 22 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Garoppolo 19 pass to Kittle; Garoppolo 7 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-15. San Francisco 3, Tampa Bay 0.

Second Quarter

TB_Hargreaves 15 interception return (Gay kick), 8:41. Tampa Bay 7, San Francisco 3.

SF_FG Gould 36, 2:55. Drive: 11 plays, 57 yards, 5:46. Key Plays: Garoppolo 31 pass to Coleman; Coleman 1 run on 3rd-and-3; Davis 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 4th-and-2; Hargreaves 9-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-3. Tampa Bay 7, San Francisco 6.

Third Quarter

SF_James 39 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:31. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: Garoppolo 10 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-8; Davis 23-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-10. San Francisco 13, Tampa Bay 7.

SF_Sherman 31 interception return (Gould kick), 11:44. San Francisco 20, Tampa Bay 7.

TB_Godwin 10 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 5:43. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:01. Key Plays: Winston 5 pass to Perriman on 3rd-and-2; Winston 28 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-12; R.Jones 11 run. San Francisco 20, Tampa Bay 14.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Gay 31, 4:47. Drive: 6 plays, 28 yards, 3:34. Key Play: R.Jones 16 run. San Francisco 20, Tampa Bay 17.

SF_FG Gould 47, 2:17. Drive: 8 plays, 46 yards, 2:30. Key Plays: Garoppolo 5 pass to Kittle on 3rd-and-4; Mostert 18 run. San Francisco 23, Tampa Bay 17.

SF_Witherspoon 25 interception return (Samuel pass from Garoppolo), 2:01. San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17.

A_55,976.

___

SF TB FIRST DOWNS 17 21 Rushing 6 7 Passing 7 10 Penalty 4 4 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-13 5-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 256 295 Total Plays 60 65 Avg Gain 4.3 4.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 98 121 Rushes 32 26 Avg per rush 3.1 4.7 NET YARDS PASSING 158 174 Sacked-Yds lost 1-8 3-20 Gross-Yds passing 166 194 Completed-Att. 18-27 20-36 Had Intercepted 1 3 Yards-Pass Play 5.6 4.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-6-4 4-4-4 PUNTS-Avg. 2-45.5 2-21.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 57 75 Punt Returns 0-0 1-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-60 Interceptions 3-57 1-15 PENALTIES-Yds 11-87 8-87 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:04 29:56

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Mostert 9-40, Breida 15-37, Coleman 6-23, Garoppolo 2-(minus 2). Tampa Bay, Jones 13-75, Barber 8-33, Winston 5-13.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-27-1-166. Tampa Bay, Winston 20-36-3-194.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Kittle 8-54, Samuel 3-17, Coleman 2-33, James 1-39, Bourne 1-9, Goodwin 1-7, Pettis 1-7, Mostert 1-0. Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 4-33, Howard 4-32, Godwin 3-53, M.Evans 2-28, Barber 2-12, Perriman 2-10, Brate 2-8, Jones 1-18.

PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, None. Tampa Bay, Wilson 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, None. Tampa Bay, Logan 3-60.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Warner 7-2-0, Moore 5-3-0, Sherman 4-1-0, Tartt 3-2-0, Greenlaw 3-1-0, Alexander 3-0-0, Armstead 2-3-1, Bosa 2-1-1, Buckner 2-0-0, Nzeocha 2-0-0, Witherspoon 2-0-0, Ford 1-0-1, Day 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Moseley 1-0-0, Blair 0-1-0, Williams 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, Whitehead 7-1-0, David 6-1-0, White 4-2-0, M.Stewart 4-1-0, Barrett 3-2-1, D.Stewart 3-2-0, Gholston 3-1-0, Suh 2-2-0, Davis 2-1-0, Hargreaves 2-1-0, Vea 2-1-0, Nassib 2-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, Sherman 1-31, Witherspoon 1-25, Nzeocha 1-1. Tampa Bay, Hargreaves 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 57.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Alex Kemp, Ump Richard Hall, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Bergman, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Steve Freeman, Replay Michael Chase.