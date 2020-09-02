San Francisco 23, Colorado 5

San Francisco Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 52 23 27 23 Totals 33 5 6 5 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 1 Tapia lf 4 1 1 2 b-Duggar ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 6 5 5 6 E.Díaz c 2 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 5 1 2 1 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0 Robertson 3b 2 1 1 0 Fuentes 3b 1 0 1 1 Belt 1b 3 3 3 0 Blackmon rf 2 0 0 0 a-Sandoval ph-1b 3 1 1 0 1-Hilliard pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Flores dh 4 2 1 0 Murphy 1b 4 0 0 0 c-Ruf ph-dh 1 1 0 0 Kemp dh 4 1 1 0 Solano 2b 6 2 4 6 McMahon 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 Crawford ss 6 3 3 6 Hampson ss-cf 4 2 2 2 Bart c 5 2 3 1 Wolters c-2b 2 1 0 0 Dubón cf 5 1 2 2

San Francisco 322 117 250 — 23 Colorado 001 010 021 — 5

E_Solano (6), Bart (2), McMahon (5). LOB_San Francisco 9, Colorado 6. 2B_Solano 2 (12), Belt 2 (8), Dickerson 2 (3), Crawford (6), Dubón (2), Tapia (2). 3B_Yastrzemski (4). HR_Dickerson 3 (7), Crawford (4), Hampson 2 (4). SB_Crawford (1). SF_Dubón (2), Tapia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Gausman, W, 2-2 5 2 2 2 1 5 Suárez 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 2 Peralta 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1

Colorado Gray, L, 2-4 2 2-3 9 7 7 0 1 Santos 2 1-3 4 2 2 2 2 J.Díaz 2-3 6 7 7 1 2 Kinley 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Hoffman 1-3 2 4 4 2 0 Butera 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_Kinley (Bart). WP_Kinley.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:48.