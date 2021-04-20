San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7

|San Francisco
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Joyce lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rogers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Casali 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Longoria 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Miller 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosso p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moniak cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Posey c
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Slater cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Knapp 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maton ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ruf ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|031
|060
|—
|10
|Philadelphia
|013
|020
|001
|—
|7