San Diego State adds Tomaić as transfer from Maryland

SAN DIEGO (AP) —

San Diego State has signed forward Joshua Tomaić as a grad transfer from Maryland.

Coach Brian Dutcher said Tomaić will be eligible to play next season.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Tomaić can play multiple positions but is most comfortable at the stretch four, preferring to play facing the basket, Dutcher said Monday.

“Joshua is the next in a long line of Aztec bigs that are long, athletic and versatile,” Dutcher said. “He has many of the same qualities that Yanni (Wetzell) brought to last year’s team. He can shoot the 3, score on the block and handle the basketball. He is a very versatile player who should fit in seamlessly with our program and be a solid performer for San Diego State.”

Wetzell was one of three transfers who helped SDSU to a 30-2 record and the Mountain West regular-season title last season. SDSU was projected as a No. 1 or 2 seed before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aztecs are losing Wetzell and fellow grad transfer KJ Feagin, as well as guard Malachi Flynn, the Mountain West Player of the Year who has declared for the NBA draft and hired an agent. Forward Matt Mitchell has declared for the draft but hasn’t hired an agent, giving him the option of returning for his senior season.

Tomaić will receive his undergraduate degree in information science from Maryland this summer.

He appeared in 62 games in three seasons with the Terrapins, averaging 1.3 points and 1.1 rebounds.

