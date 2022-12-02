San Diego St. 95, Occidental 57

Cassidy 1-2 0-0 2, Hakl 2-4 0-0 4, Shipp 5-11 0-0 11, Waldman 3-9 0-0 7, Hollerich 6-10 0-0 12, Williams 5-11 0-0 14, Koretz 0-2 0-0 0, Clotfelter 2-3 2-2 7, Nolet 0-2 0-0 0, Cheung 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Amsler 0-0 0-0 0, Preston 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 2-2 57.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run