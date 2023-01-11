San Diego St. 74, Nevada 65

Coleman 0-2 1-2 1, Williams 4-8 0-0 10, Baker 2-7 2-2 7, Blackshear 6-18 0-0 12, Lucas 3-10 4-6 11, Davidson 5-10 6-6 17, Pettigrew 3-3 1-2 7, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 14-18 65.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run