San Diego St. 72, UC Irvine 69

Tillis 3-6 0-0 7, Leuchten 0-2 0-0 0, Baker 6-11 0-0 14, Crockrell 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 9-17 6-7 28, Hohn 0-4 4-5 4, Keeler 3-4 2-2 8, Henry 1-3 0-0 2, Ujadughele 0-1 0-0 0, J.Butler 0-2 0-0 0, Hutchison 1-1 0-0 2, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 12-14 69.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run