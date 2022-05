Pirates first. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to center field. Bryan Reynolds walks. Ke'Bryan Hayes to second. Michael Chavis singles to shallow center field. Bryan Reynolds to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Yoshi Tsutsugo pops out to shallow left field to Ha-Seong Kim. Diego Castillo grounds out to shortstop. Michael Chavis out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Pirates 1, Padres 0.

Padres fourth. Jake Cronenworth doubles to shallow right field. Manny Machado walks. Jurickson Profar flies out to left center field to Jake Marisnick. Eric Hosmer homers to left field. Manny Machado scores. Jake Cronenworth scores. Ha-Seong Kim doubles to deep left field. Matt Beaty lines out to deep left field to Jake Marisnick. Jorge Alfaro strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Pirates 1.

Pirates fifth. Roberto Perez singles to shallow left field. Josh VanMeter doubles to deep center field. Roberto Perez scores. Jake Marisnick lines out to deep right center field to Trent Grisham. Josh VanMeter to third. Ke'Bryan Hayes walks. Bryan Reynolds reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ke'Bryan Hayes out at second. Josh VanMeter scores. Michael Chavis strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 3, Pirates 3.

Padres eighth. Trent Grisham lines out to left field to Jake Marisnick. Jake Cronenworth walks. Manny Machado homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Jurickson Profar grounds out to first base to Michael Chavis. Eric Hosmer strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 5, Pirates 3.

Pirates eighth. Bryan Reynolds singles to shallow center field. Michael Chavis homers to left field. Bryan Reynolds scores. Yoshi Tsutsugo flies out to deep left field to Jurickson Profar. Diego Castillo flies out to right field to Trayce Thompson. Jack Suwinski lines out to left field to Jurickson Profar.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 5, Pirates 5.

Padres tenth. C.J. Abrams pinch-hitting for Luis Campusano. C.J. Abrams out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Michael Chavis. Jorge Alfaro to third. Trent Grisham singles to right field. Jorge Alfaro scores. Jake Cronenworth grounds out to second base. Trent Grisham out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 6, Pirates 5.

Pirates tenth. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to shallow center field. Jake Marisnick scores. Bryan Reynolds reaches on error to first base, advances to 3rd. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Fielding error by Eric Hosmer.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Pirates 7, Padres 6.