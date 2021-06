Padres first. Tommy Pham singles to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Tommy Pham out at second. Jake Cronenworth triples to right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Manny Machado out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Shogo Akiyama. Jake Cronenworth scores. Trent Grisham grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Farmer to Joey Votto.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 2, Reds 0.

Reds first. Jonathan India singles to shallow infield. Jesse Winker walks. Jonathan India to second. Nick Castellanos grounds out to shortstop. Jesse Winker out at second. Jonathan India to third. Tyler Stephenson singles to center field. Jonathan India scores. Joey Votto singles to right center field. Tyler Stephenson to second. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 2, Reds 1.

Padres second. Eric Hosmer walks. Wil Myers strikes out swinging. Victor Caratini singles to shallow center field. Eric Hosmer to second. Craig Stammen reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Victor Caratini to second. Eric Hosmer to third. Throwing error by Tony Santillan. Tommy Pham out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Nick Castellanos. Eric Hosmer scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to left field. Craig Stammen to second. Victor Caratini to third. Jake Cronenworth strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Padres 3, Reds 1.

Padres fourth. Tommy Pham homers to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. lines out to deep center field to Shogo Akiyama. Jake Cronenworth hit by pitch. Manny Machado singles. Jake Cronenworth to second. Trent Grisham singles to shallow right field. Manny Machado to second. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shortstop. Trent Grisham out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 5, Reds 1.

Reds fourth. Tyler Stephenson lines out to center field to Trent Grisham. Joey Votto singles to center field. Eugenio Suarez strikes out on a foul tip. Kyle Farmer singles to right field. Joey Votto to second. Shogo Akiyama singles to right center field. Kyle Farmer to second. Joey Votto scores. Aristides Aquino pinch-hitting for Art Warren. Aristides Aquino strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 5, Reds 2.

Reds fifth. Jonathan India hit by pitch. Jesse Winker homers to center field. Jonathan India scores. Nick Castellanos called out on strikes. Tyler Stephenson strikes out swinging. Joey Votto strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 5, Reds 4.