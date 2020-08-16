San Diego-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks third. Stephen Vogt walks. Nick Ahmed strikes out swinging. Jon Jay pops out to second base to Jake Cronenworth. Kole Calhoun homers to left field. Stephen Vogt scores. Ketel Marte singles to deep left field. Starling Marte grounds out to shortstop, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Padres 0.

Padres sixth. Fernando Tatis Jr. walks. Eric Hosmer homers to center field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Tommy Pham singles to shallow infield. Jake Cronenworth singles to center field. Tommy Pham to third. Josh Naylor pinch-hitting for Edward Olivares. Josh Naylor singles to shallow center field. Jake Cronenworth to third. Tommy Pham scores. Austin Hedges reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Josh Naylor to second. Jake Cronenworth out at home. Jorge Mateo out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Junior Guerra to Christian Walker. Austin Hedges to second. Josh Naylor to third. Trent Grisham lines out to shallow center field to Nick Ahmed.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2.

Padres seventh. Manny Machado walks. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging. Eric Hosmer walks. Manny Machado to second. Tommy Pham reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Eric Hosmer to third. Manny Machado scores. Throwing error by Nick Ahmed. Jake Cronenworth strikes out on a foul tip. Josh Naylor grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Padres 4, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks eighth. Ketel Marte called out on strikes. Starling Marte singles to center field. David Peralta flies out to right center field to Josh Naylor. Christian Walker walks. Starling Marte to second. Eduardo Escobar homers to right field. Tim Locastro scores. Starling Marte scores. Stephen Vogt strikes out on a foul tip.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4.