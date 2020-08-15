San Diego-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks sixth. Kole Calhoun homers to right field. Ketel Marte grounds out to first base to Eric Hosmer. Starling Marte strikes out swinging. David Peralta lines out to deep center field to Trent Grisham.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Padres 0.

Diamondbacks eighth. Daulton Varsho reaches on third strike. Nick Ahmed singles to left field. Daulton Varsho to third. Kole Calhoun singles to right field. Nick Ahmed to third. Daulton Varsho scores. Ketel Marte out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Trent Grisham. Nick Ahmed scores. Starling Marte doubles. Kole Calhoun scores. David Peralta singles to right field. Starling Marte scores. Christian Walker strikes out swinging. Stephen Vogt singles to center field. David Peralta to third. Eduardo Escobar is intentionally walked. Stephen Vogt to second. Daulton Varsho called out on strikes.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Padres 0.

Padres ninth. Eric Hosmer grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Christian Walker. Wil Myers doubles. Jake Cronenworth singles to center field. Wil Myers scores. Jorge Mateo pinch-hitting for Francisco Mejia. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging. Jurickson Profar reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jake Cronenworth out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Padres 1.