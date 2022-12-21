San Diego 92, UC Riverside 84, OT

Pierre 1-6 0-0 3, Earlington 10-18 4-6 25, McKinney 3-9 1-3 8, Sisoho Jawara 8-15 9-10 29, Williams 9-20 3-4 23, Lynch 2-4 0-0 4, Dahlke 0-0 0-0 0, D.Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-72 17-23 92.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run