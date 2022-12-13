San Diego 84, UC San Diego 58

Nwaokorie 4-9 2-4 11, Tshimanga 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 7-12 3-4 18, Pope 3-11 2-2 9, Roquemore 1-5 0-0 2, Vulikic 1-1 0-0 3, Kosakowski 1-6 0-0 3, DeGraaf 1-1 0-0 3, Patterson 1-4 2-2 5, McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 9-12 58.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run