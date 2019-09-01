https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/San-Diego-8-San-Francisco-4-14406295.php
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
|San Diego
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|G.Garcia ss-2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Solano 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Martini lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Slater rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Perdomo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ystrzemski ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Muñoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|A.Garcia 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Myers cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Samardzija p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Allen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|France 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Menez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jankowski rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|210
|004
|001
|—
|8
|San Francisco
|200
|002
|000
|—
|4
DP_San Diego 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_San Diego 5, San Francisco 3. 2B_Martini (1), Hosmer (26), Myers (17), Machado (20). 3B_Hosmer (2). HR_G.Garcia (4), France 2 (4), Pillar (20), Longoria (18).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Lauer W,8-8
|6
|6
|4
|4
|0
|9
|Perdomo H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muñoz H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bednar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Samardzija L,9-11
|5
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Abad
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Menez
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Coonrod
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:02. A_38,701 (41,915).
