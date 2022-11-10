San Diego 79, Florida Gulf Coast 73

Anderson 4-9 6-8 17, Weir 5-7 0-2 10, Bishop 1-5 0-1 3, Catto 3-6 2-2 10, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, Johnston 7-13 4-5 23, Rivers 0-5 0-0 0, Largie 2-3 0-0 5, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 12-18 73.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed