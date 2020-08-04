San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Los Angeles San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 30 5 9 5 Pederson rf 3 1 1 1 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 1 Hernández ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 2 1 Muncy 2b 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 3 1 1 0 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1 Cronenworth 1b 4 1 1 1 Pollock lf 4 0 0 0 Myers rf 4 1 2 1 Seager dh 4 1 2 0 Almonte dh 3 0 1 0 Taylor ss 3 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 1 1 Beaty 1b 3 1 1 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Smith c 2 0 1 2

Los Angeles 100 020 001 — 4 San Diego 100 112 00x — 5

E_Paddack (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, San Diego 5. 2B_Seager (4), Smith (1), Myers (4). HR_Pederson (1), Bellinger (2), Grisham (4), Myers (3), Tatis Jr. (3). SB_Machado (2), Hedges (1), Almonte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Buehler 5 3 3 3 3 3 Graterol L,0-2 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 Ferguson 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Kelly 1 1 0 0 1 0 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1

San Diego Paddack W,2-0 6 5 3 3 0 5 Pagán H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Pomeranz H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Yates S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 3

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:44. A_0 (40,209).