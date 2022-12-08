San Antonio 118, Houston 109

Gordon 6-11 0-0 14, Smith Jr. 9-13 1-2 23, Sengun 8-17 0-0 16, Green 5-17 2-2 14, Porter Jr. 5-16 2-2 12, Eason 3-4 0-0 8, Garuba 0-2 0-0 0, Martin Jr. 1-3 1-4 3, Marjanovic 3-3 1-1 7, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, Nix 2-8 4-4 8, Washington Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 44-98 11-15 109.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run