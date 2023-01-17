San Antonio 106, Brooklyn 98

Harris 0-3 0-0 0, O'Neale 2-8 0-0 5, Claxton 7-11 1-1 15, Curry 6-16 3-3 16, Simmons 4-10 2-2 10, Morris 1-5 2-2 4, Warren 7-13 5-6 19, Watanabe 0-2 0-0 0, Sharpe 0-0 1-2 1, Mills 0-2 0-0 0, Sumner 4-6 4-4 13, Thomas 6-12 3-4 15. Totals 37-88 21-24 98.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run