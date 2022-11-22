Sam Houston St. 88, N. Illinois 54

Durosinmi 0-0 1-3 1, Coit 4-10 0-0 10, Crump 1-1 2-4 4, Nutter 5-15 1-2 11, Williams 4-12 0-0 9, Russell 4-5 2-2 10, Amos 0-2 0-0 0, Thornton 1-3 0-0 2, Ibarguen 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Youngblood 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 21-53 8-13 54.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves