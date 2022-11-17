Sam Houston St. 65, Utah 55

Ezeagu 2-5 2-2 6, Ikpe 2-7 0-0 5, Grant 8-15 4-5 22, May 2-4 0-0 4, Powers 3-7 0-0 6, Scroggins 1-3 2-2 4, Ray 2-5 2-2 7, Huefner 1-6 0-0 3, Wilkerson 2-8 0-1 4, Nicholas 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 24-62 12-14 65.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves