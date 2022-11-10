Sam Houston St. 120, SW Adventist 33

Fields 3-8 0-0 9, Rogers 1-3 1-2 3, Aviles 4-15 2-2 12, Lamb 0-4 0-0 0, Viadex 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Yancy 0-2 0-0 0, Gould 0-2 0-0 0, Phifer 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hazelton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-48 5-6 33.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed