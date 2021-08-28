Salvador Perez homers again as Royals topple Mariners 4-2 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Aug. 28, 2021 Updated: Aug. 28, 2021 7:43 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the third straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Saturday.
Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle to damage the Mariners' postseason aspirations.