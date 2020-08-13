Salvador Perez has 3 more hits, hot Royals beat Reds 5-4

Recommended Video:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Streaking Salvador Perez had three more hits, including a homer and RBI double, Reds left-hander Wade Miley made another early exit after a misstep, and the Kansas City Royals beat Cincinnati 5-4 on Wednesday for their fifth victory in six games.

The Royals' offense has led the way during the surge. It scored one run at a time to keep it going, led by Perez's homer, double and single.

Brad Keller (2-0) allowed two singles in six shutout innings. He was acquired from Cincinnati in the 2017 Rule 5 Draft.

The bullpen barely held on.

Jesse Winker, Freddy Galvis and Josh VanMeter homered in the seventh, cutting it to 5-4. Josh Staumont escaped a two-on threat in the eighth with a pair of called third strikes.

Trevor Rosenthal walked the bases loaded with one out in the ninth but got Christian Colón to ground into a double play, earning his fourth save in as many chances.

The Reds wasted a chance to get back to .500 and lost their only left-handed starter after less than two innings.

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez singles in the fifth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez singles in the fifth inning during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Photo: Aaron Doster, AP Photo: Aaron Doster, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Salvador Perez has 3 more hits, hot Royals beat Reds 5-4 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

They signed Miley (0-2) to a two-year, $15 million deal in the offseason. He retired only five batters during his Reds debut, giving up six runs in a loss to the Cubs on July 27. He went on the injured list with a sore groin afterward.

Miley returned and appeared to hurt himself when he stepped awkwardly while covering first base in the second inning. After talking to a trainer, Miley stayed in the game, walked the next batter and left after only 1 2/3 innings again. There was no information about his condition.

Perez connected for his fourth homer off Tyler Mahle, extending his hitting streak to 10 games — his longest since 2017. He's batting .429 (18 for 42) during the streak.

The Royals are 17-10 all-time vs. the Reds, including 12-4 since the start of 2009. They're 8-4 at Great American Ball Park, the best mark by a team with at least 10 games.

UMP HURT

The game was delayed 17 minutes in the bottom of the first inning when plate umpire Chris Conroy took a foul off his right hand, breaking the ring finger. Crew chief Jeff Nelson moved behind the plate for the next two innings, and Conroy returned and worked third base with his finger bandaged.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi was hit in the right arm by a pitch in the fourth but stayed in the game.

Reds: Miley was reinstated from the 10-day injured list pregame and right-hander Joel Kuhnel was optioned.

UP NEXT

Royals: After a day off, KC opens a series in Minneapolis. Jakob Junis (0-0) faces the Twins for the second time in a week. He allowed two solo homers in 4 2/3 innings last Friday. Junis is trying for his first win in five starts.

Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) opens a four-game series against the Pirates. He's 0-4 in his last six starts against Pittsburgh, with the Reds losing all six games.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports