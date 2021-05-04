Salty fans, hot Yankees greet Astros in return to Bronx JAKE SEINER, AP Baseball Writer May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 11:02 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in the Houston Astros' return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to sate those spiteful fans with a 7-3 victory Tuesday night.
In Houston's first visit to the Bronx since their sign-stealing scam was exposed, an error by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in the sixth inning let New York blow the game open.