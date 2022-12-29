Saint Mary's (Cal.) 85, San Diego 58

Pierre 6-8 0-0 14, Earlington 2-10 0-0 4, McKinney 3-8 8-9 14, Sisoho Jawara 3-5 0-0 7, Williams 4-14 3-3 11, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 2-2 0-0 6, Beniwal 1-3 0-0 2, Nyarko 0-4 0-0 0, Dahlke 0-1 0-0 0, Muncey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 11-12 58.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run