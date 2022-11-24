Saint Mary's (Cal.) 75, Vanderbilt 65

Bowen 0-0 0-2 0, Saxen 9-15 1-2 19, Johnson 7-10 4-7 19, Marciulionis 1-3 0-0 2, Ducas 3-8 2-4 9, Mahaney 7-10 5-6 20, Wessels 2-4 0-0 4, Barrett 0-1 0-2 0, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-51 14-25 75.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves