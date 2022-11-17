Saint Joseph's 99, Albany (NY) 79

Beagle 4-7 0-0 9, Davis 8-15 10-14 32, Patel 0-4 0-1 0, Drumgoole 0-5 0-0 0, Hutcheson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 20-29 79.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves