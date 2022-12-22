Saint Joseph's 83, CCSU 66

Momoh 4-7 0-1 8, Amos 4-10 0-0 8, Rodgers 7-14 0-1 18, Scantlebury 3-8 0-0 7, Snoddy 3-9 1-2 8, Breland 3-5 1-1 8, Sweatman 2-5 0-0 6, J.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Limric 1-1 0-0 3, Holloway 0-0 0-0 0, Rocker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 2-5 66.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run