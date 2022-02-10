Sahith Theegala crashes golf’s biggest party in last group JOHN NICHOLSON, AP Sports Writer Feb. 10, 2022 Updated: Feb. 10, 2022 9:26 p.m.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sahith Theegala crashed golf's biggest party.
Playing in the last group off the 10th tee Thursday in his first WM Phoenix Open start, Theegala was 7 under with two holes left when the round was suspended because of darkness. K.H. Lee was second after a 6-under 65.
