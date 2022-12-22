Sacred Heart 66, Holy Cross 62

Gates 6-13 5-8 17, Kenney 3-6 0-0 6, Batchelder 0-4 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-3 0-0 0, Montgomery 7-11 0-0 16, Octave 8-14 0-0 17, Tse 3-5 0-0 6, Kirkwood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 5-8 62.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run