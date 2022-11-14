Sacramento St. 73, Denver 69

Mawein 5-9 2-3 13, McRae 9-14 2-4 20, Chappell 3-5 1-2 9, Hunt 4-8 1-1 9, Patterson 0-3 0-0 0, Wilbon 6-12 6-8 19, Marks 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 28-54 12-18 73.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed