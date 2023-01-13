Sacramento St. 72, N. Colorado 64

Wisne 5-11 1-2 12, Creech 3-6 0-0 8, Johnson 4-11 0-0 12, Knecht 7-16 0-3 16, Kountz 3-12 0-0 7, Shaw 3-4 0-2 6, Reynolds 1-3 1-2 3, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 2-9 64.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run