Sacramento St. 72, CS Stanislaus 51

Ameyaw 1-2 1-2 3, Ordonio 3-10 1-1 7, Pallesi 1-6 0-0 3, Short 4-12 0-0 8, Zecic 1-7 0-0 2, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Bender 1-6 0-0 2, I.Jones 2-4 0-0 5, J.Jones 3-6 1-4 8, Boone 0-4 2-2 2, Fallay 0-1 2-2 2, Farias 2-2 0-0 5, Sahi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 7-11 51.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run