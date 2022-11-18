Sacramento St. 58, UC Merced 43

Martin 2-4 0-0 6, Mertle 1-3 0-0 2, Bramah 1-9 0-0 2, Brown 2-7 0-0 4, Wiltz 0-6 0-0 0, Obiorah 7-13 2-4 16, Westlake 4-12 2-2 13, Fears 0-4 0-0 0, Nze 0-0 0-0 0, Ajiake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 4-6 43.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves